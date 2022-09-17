Birth announcements: Sept. 17, 2022

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Calvin and Kaleigh Hoekstra, St. Anne, girl, Jade Ryan, Aug. 31, second child.

Lillieanna Deaton, Bourbonnais, boy, Leo Joseph, Aug. 31, first child.

Mercedes Lopez-Mancilla, Kankakee, boy, Josiah Landon, Aug. 31, second child.

Jesus Martinez and Cindy Villagomez, Kankakee, boy, Johan Sebastian, Sept. 2, first child.

Colton and Krystal Tambling, Bourbonnais, girl, Briar Rayne, Sept. 5, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Sean and Mary Cognion, Clifton, girl, Morgan, Aug. 30, second child.

Paul and Kristine Lebryk, Dwight, girl, Adora Dianne, Aug. 30, first child. The mother is the former Kristine Weller.

Antuan and Kenyae McClenton, Bourbonnais, boy, Amir Darion Marlon, Sept. 1, first child.

Thomas and Kimberly Oleshko, Bourbonnais, boy, Wesley Thomas, Sept. 1, second child.

Jonathan Clark and Sarah Seaton, Bourbonnais, girl, Lennon Jean, Sept. 1, second child.

Robin Amos Jr. and Rebecca Sackett, Kankakee, girl, Raya Reign, Sept. 2, first child.

Brittany Wolf, Kankakee, boy, Eryck Mayson, Sept. 2, second child.

Curtis Toms and Samantha Power, Bourbonnais, girl, Hope Anne, Sept. 2, third child.

Zachary Spaulding and Alyssa Henderson, Kankakee, girl, Sawyer Margene, Sept. 3, second child.

Mitchell and Samantha Mahnke, Bourbonnais, girl, Saylor Roxann, Sept. 4, first child. The mother is the former Samantha Cote.

Zachary and Jennifer Horvat, Bradley, boy, Graham David, Sept. 4, third child.

Leroy Green and Andrea Lopez, Bourbonnais, girl, Athena Leeann, Sept. 4, fourth child.

Brett Strickland and Kayla Skyberg, Bradley, girl, Paislee Marie, Sept. 4, second child.

Steven Sisk and Kayla Reiniche, Momence, girl, Emmery Aura Violet, Sept. 5, second child.

Santiago Rangel and Bobbi Krivsky, Peotone, boy, Angelo Axel, Sept. 6, third child.

Israel Molina Jr. and Karely Varela-Gaytan, Kankakee, girl, Selena Maria, Sept. 6, second child.