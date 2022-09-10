Jarvis 65th Anniversary

The family of Mary Katherine (Kay) and Gerald Edward (Jerry) Jarvis are proud to announce the 65th wedding anniversary of their parents after their recent visit to Illinois from their current home in Estero, Fla.

Kay, the daughter of Isadore and Arvada Ruder and Margaret (Canvin) Ruder, and Jerry, the son of Anthony and Dorothy Jarvis, were married Sept. 7, 1957, at the Manteno United Methodist Church. Kay was a longtime employee of Armour Pharmaceuticals-CSL Behring, and Jerry operated Jarvis Upholstery Studio in Manteno.

They have three children: Jeff Jarvis and Amy-Ciaccio Jarvis; Jan and John Patterson; and John and Taposhi Jarvis. They also have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.