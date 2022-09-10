Caise 90th Birthday

Percy “Bud” Caise recently celebrated his 90th birthday. He was born Sept. 9, 1932, in rural St. Anne.

Bud had two wonderful wives: Brenda, who passed away Jan. 4, 1991, and Gen, who passed March 10, 2022.

Bud is a retired farmer. He is a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He is very active caring for his home, vegetable garden and keeping an immaculate yard. He enjoys keeping up with the grain markets and managing his farms.

Bud has three children: Debbie, Joey and David (Deb) Caise. He also has six stepchildren: JoAnne Henke; Barb Johnson (deceased); Mike (Jean) Fultz; Brenda Bult; Kurt (Rhonda) Foltz; Joe Foltz; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.