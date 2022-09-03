Donna J. Seggebruch Scholarship Fund established in her memory

Two new scholarships, the Donna J. Seggebruch Scholarships, have been established in Donna’s memory by her family and The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

The two scholarships total $5,000 and are to be awarded to two Momence High School graduating seniors. Donna J. (Stein) Seggebruch graduated from Momence High School in 1973. During her time there, she was in marching band, where she played the clarinet, and she was a member of the National Honor Society.

“Donna’s fond memories growing up in Momence, the many friends she made in school as well as the positive impact on her life that her education gave her, is the reason for establishing the scholarship fund in her memory,” said Stephen Seggebruch, her husband of 44 years.

Donna grew up in Momence. She went on to attend Kankakee Community College and Governors State University.

Scholarship applications will be accepted beginning in January through the Community Foundation website, <a href="https://www.cfkrv.org" target="_blank">cfkrv.org</a>.