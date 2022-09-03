Birth announcements: Sept. 3, 2022

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Mark Montemayer and Becca Perry, Momence, girl, Ellie Jo, Aug. 9, third child.

Aaron Borgman and Ashley Davis, Bradley, boy, Landen Michael, Aug. 17, first child.

Ryan and Stephanie Hasselbring, Kankakee, boy, Collin William, Aug. 18, second child.

Kevin and Brittney Robinson, Herscher, boy, Deckard Wayne, Aug. 18, first child.

Duane and Brenna Carpenter, Bonfield, boy, Maverick Kaiden, Aug. 19, second child.

Douglas and Shantel Duffy, Sheldon, boy, Kyler John, Aug. 21, third child.

Justin and Dominique Wells, Kankakee, girl, De’Andra Angelic, Aug. 22, second child.

Daquann Revis and Brianna Miller, Sheldon, boy, Davion Dion, Aug. 22, sixth child.

Zachary Whitson and Jacqulynne Schill, Donovan, boy, Dawson Oliver, Aug. 23, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Jessica Fleming, Kankakee, boy, Ezrael Zion, Aug. 15.

Alejandro and Marlen Ramirez Leon, Bourbonnais, boy, Zahir Alejandro, Aug. 15, second child.

Taylor Huff, Bourbonnais, boy, Damari Jasean, Aug. 16, third child.

Matthew Varela and Mackenzie Nagele, Watseka, boy, River Michael, Aug. 16, first child.

Ashton and Jessica Spry, Bourbonnais, boy, Knoxley Gray, Aug. 16, first child. The mother is the former Jessica Lauterbach.

Lionel Smith and Jessica Salinas, Kankakee, boy, Jovanni Patrick, Aug. 16, first child.

Justin and Melissa Emerson, Manteno, boy, Jonah Alexander, Aug. 17, first child. The mother is the former Melissa McCue.

Lola Turner, Bradley, girl, Violet Jade Aurora, Aug. 18, first child.

Miguel Del Angel and Andrea Zavala, Kankakee, boy, Miguel Jr., Aug. 18.

Bradley and Nicole Wells, Bourbonnais, boy, Walker Waylen, Aug. 18, second child.

Kaitlyn Knight, Crete, girl, Mila Amor Marie, Aug. 18, fourth child.

Nicholas and Stacy Blake, Buckingham, girl, Margaret Mae, Aug. 19, second child.

Jerry and Katie Thornhill, Bourbonnais, boy, Alaric Leo, Aug. 19, third child.

Dustin and Kaitley Smith, Watseka, girl, Ali Jru, Aug. 20, third child.

Dylan and Lierra Lambert, Kankakee, girl, River Elizabeth, Aug. 20, second child.

Charles Jones and Alexis Best, Watseka, boy, Ryker Lee, Aug. 21, first child.