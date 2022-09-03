Allen 95th Birthday

Arlene Allen, of Danforth, is celebrating her 95th birthday with a family and friends gathering. She was born Sept. 11, 1927.

A birthday celebration will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at College Church of the Nazarene, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. If unable to attend her birthday celebration, cards can be sent to Prairie View Lutheran, 403 N. Fourth St., Danforth, IL 60930.

Arlene graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 1952. She was an elementary educator for 38 years in Bonfield and Bourbonnais. After retiring, she tutored children in her home for 22 years. She is a longtime member of College Church. She enjoys reading and listening to classical music.