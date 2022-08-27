Kiwanis, Luecke honored in Watseka

On Aug. 15, the Watseka Kiwanis Club met and had a special rewards presentation. Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor, Sammy Giordano, awarded the club with the Distinguished Club Award.

This was for the year of 2020-2021 where Curtis Luecke served as President. Luecke received Distinguished President Award.

Distinguished Awards are presented to individuals and clubs that meet established criteria that demonstrate special dedication to service, membership, strength and Kiwanis education.

“My successful year of presidency came along with a collaborative effort from our club members. We all worked together for the greater good for the children of our community,” said Luecke.