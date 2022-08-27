Augustana College graduates

Several local students recently received degrees from Augustana College, including:

• Oscar Almanza Cisneros, of Beecher, majored in business administration and management, Spanish for professional use and accounting.

• Jordan Bartels, of Braceville, majored in teaching Spanish.

• Logan Pierard, of Coal City, majored in biology.

• Claire Borsch, of Manhattan, majored in kinesiology.

• Robert Christel, of Manhattan, majored in psychology, marketing and business management.

• Megan Crawford, of Manhattan, majored in accounting, finance and marketing.