Augustana College graduates

Several local students recently received degrees from Augustana College, including:
• Oscar Almanza Cisneros, of Beecher, majored in business administration and management, Spanish for professional use and accounting.
• Jordan Bartels, of Braceville, majored in teaching Spanish.
• Logan Pierard, of Coal City, majored in biology.
• Claire Borsch, of Manhattan, majored in kinesiology.
• Robert Christel, of Manhattan, majored in psychology, marketing and business management.
• Megan Crawford, of Manhattan, majored in accounting, finance and marketing.