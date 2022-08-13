Wasser 50th Anniversary

Jim and Carol Wasser will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Jim and the former Carol Wotring were married Aug. 12, 1972. The couple celebrated with family at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The couple has two children: Michelle (Darrin) Tharp, of Bourbonnais; and Jimmy Jr. (Annie), of Cleveland, Ohio. They have one grandchild.

Jim is a retired, 53-year member of IBEW Local No. 176 electrician. He is also very active with Veterans Court, Buddy Check 22 and a strong advocate for all veterans and their families. They are members of St. George Catholic Church.