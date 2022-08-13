Kankakee Community College president's list and honors list

<strong>President’s list</strong>

The following local students have been named to the Kankakee Community College summer term president’s list:

<strong>Aroma Park:</strong> Kyle King.

<strong>Ashkum:</strong> Veronica Medina.

<strong>Bonfield:</strong> Bryce Overacker.

<strong>Bourbonnais:</strong> Joseph Andre, Jacqueline Annes, Leon Berry, Andrew Chmielewski, Leeann Conner, Karen Evett, Alexis Fisher, Darrick Ford, Matthew Giblin, Payton Graham, Leonardo Lopez, Rachel Myers, Ethan Piacenti, Faith Provost, James Quigley, Natalie Quinlan, Lijina Raj, Alexander Randak, Coleaka Robinson, Brianne Robson, Erik Slowik, Kyle Sturgill, Skyler Tieri, Lucas Wadley, Anthony Williams and Paul Williams.

<strong>Bradley:</strong> Brandon Corona, Steven Hood, Ethan Howard, Hanna Hustedt, Halie Mathew, Shelby Meadows and Jaime Molina.

<strong>Buckingham:</strong> Haley Wagner.

<strong>Chebanse:</strong> Jennifer Lamie, Meghann Miller, Noah Stack and Alexis Waller.

<strong>Clifton:</strong> Robin Hull, Brock Spooner and Kaylie Warpet.

<strong>Crescent City:</strong> Alaina Scher.

<strong>Danforth:</strong> Ryan Maisonneuve and Logan Oste.

<strong>Dwight:</strong> Kelsey Christensen.

<strong>Grant Park:</strong> Clark Davis and Lillian Segert.

<strong>Herscher:</strong> John Raimondo.

<strong>Kankakee:</strong> Adrian Acevedo, Ethan Dundas, Morgan Fischer, Katherine Frese, Juan Guzman, Brenique Harris, Santiago Hernandez, Zierra Hill, Kaden Hubly, Owen Jackson, Tyler Latty, Steven Lopez, Lucy Martinson, Aisha Maxwell, Allen Pizano, Jennifer Russow, Lucas Schejbal, Christy Steffen, Leslie Taylor, Wendy Torres Salazar and Charlotte Watson.

<strong>Manhattan:</strong> Jared Love and Jack Newton.

<strong>Manteno:</strong> Alexis Bowdish, Dylan Clevenger, Robert Eakins, Emily LeBeau, Adam Luna, Megan McShane, Kayla Michalesko, Diana Motel, Cali Olshefski, Rebecca Pijus, Jeremy Roach, Ashley Rodriguez, Julia Sands and Abigail Swartzentruber.

<strong>Martinton:</strong> Elle Coats.

<strong>Milford:</strong> Olivia Henning.

<strong>Momence:</strong> Alyssa Blackburn, Nanci Ramirez and Kailah Skaley-Kroener.

<strong>Peotone:</strong> David Blanton.

<strong>St. Anne:</strong> Neil Denault.

<strong>Stockland:</strong> Jieun Loney.

<strong>Watseka:</strong> Joshua Douglas, Arika Stanley, Brady Storm, Amy Wichtner and Courtney Zumwalt.

<strong>Wilmington:</strong> Erik Ambrose and Mac Kenzie Collier.

<strong>Honors list</strong>

The following local students have been named to the Kankakee Community College summer term honors list:

<strong>Ashkum:</strong> Kendall Bewsey and Joseph Duax.

<strong>Bonfield:</strong> Kaylyn Bauer.

<strong>Bourbonnais:</strong> Mandy Adcock, Nicholas Baker, Anthony Buenzow, Cassidy Holderman, Natalia Kidd, Brooke Laakson, Camryn Nuesse, Summer Pournaras and Tearah Troupe.

<strong>Bradley:</strong> Emma Hill and Christopher Matherly.

<strong>Buckingham:</strong> Alyssa Rattin.

<strong>Chebanse:</strong> Elizabeth Minard.

<strong>Clifton:</strong> Adriana Lowery-Garcia and Kody Warpet.

<strong>Gilman:</strong> Denise Alvarez.

<strong>Grant Park:</strong> Christoph Persch and Amanda Williams.

<strong>Herscher:</strong> Hailey Ullman.

<strong>Kankakee:</strong> Emily Allen, Guadalupe Diaz, Tatum Hall, Brooklyn Harris, Dominique Hayes, Kirsten Leonard, Melinda Maass, Jada Mabins, Janet Orozco, Gavin Phillips, Shannon Phillips, Steven Regas, Natalie Seaton, Yecenia Serna-Flores and Guadalupe Torres-Carmona.

<strong>Manteno:</strong> Reese Bachus, Braelyn Bertrand, Jasmine Cobstill, Connor Curvin, Xavier Gaddini, Justin Levesque, Wyatt McManus, Sydney Myrick, Jade Orear, Chadwick Rutter, Brooke Savoie and Mitchell Wilson.

<strong>Momence:</strong> Seth Bell, Ellie Berns, David Crispen, Irving Lara, Abigail Paynter and Jacquelyn Silva.

<strong>Onarga:</strong> Evelyn Barbosa.

<strong>Pembroke Township:</strong> Isabel Herrera.

<strong>Sheldon:</strong> Cain Millard.

<strong>Watseka:</strong> Nadia Butler, Blake Castonguay, Makayla Hartlep, Mikaela Nissen and Kirstyn Todd.