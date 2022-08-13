Eckstein 50th Anniversary

Gary and Marcia Eckstein, Manteno, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Gary and the former Marcia Garabrant were married Aug. 5, 1972, at the United Methodist Church in Tolono. The couple were honored with an open house at Leo Hassett Center in Manteno hosted by their children and their spouses.

They have four children: Monica (Keith) Kjarval; Gina (Mike) McQuiston; Angela (Tom) Forbes and Jim (Sarah) Eckstein. They also have six grandchildren.

Gary retired from Elementary School District 159 in Matteson after 32 years where he taught junior high science and coached soccer, basketball and track. Marcia did home daycare for 17 years, was director of preschool ministries for Deer Creek Christian Church in University Park for four years, and retired after 19 years as a paraprofessional for kindergarten and pre-K in Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163.

They enjoy playing pickleball, riding bikes and spending time with family. They are very grateful for 50 years together and their family and friends.