St. Aubin 60th Anniversary

Ray and Judy St. Aubin, of Manteno, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 4.

Ray and the former Judy Leathers were married Aug. 4, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.

They are the parents of Greg and Mary Jeanne St. Aubin, of Manteno; Terri and Eric Westergaard, of Maple Park; Kelly St. Aubin, of Manteno; and Jill and Stuart King, of Longmont, Colo. They have 12 grandchildren and six great-granddaughters.

Ray is a retired farmer, and Judy is a retired registered nurse. They celebrated with a family gathering.