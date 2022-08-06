Local students named to dean's list in Nebraska

Connor Boudreau, of Bourbonnais; Megan Gerl, of Manhattan; and Kyrstin Nicole Eastman, of Manteno, have been named to the spring dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in Lincoln, Neb. Boudreau, a senior, majors in actuarial science and finance in the university's College of Business. Gerl, a sophomore, majors in secondary education in the university's College of Education and Human Sciences. Eastman, a junior, majors in global studies in the university's College of Arts and Sciences.