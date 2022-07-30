University of Iowa president's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:

• Gea Alberico, of Manhattan, College of Engineering, majoring in mechanical engineering.

• Madeline Bollino, of Braidwood, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.

• Natalie Durham, of Diamond, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.

• Delanie Fay, of Kankakee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in radiation sciences.

• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, the university's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in neuroscience.

• Sophia Murukas, of Bourbonnais, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major.

• Robert Pentuic, of Kankakee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, environmental policy and planning major.

• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in history.

• Karly Quain, of Kankakee, College of Nursing, majoring in nursing.

• Madeleine Willis, of Manteno, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major.