University of Iowa president's list

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including:
• Gea Alberico, of Manhattan, College of Engineering, majoring in mechanical engineering.
• Madeline Bollino, of Braidwood, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.
• Natalie Durham, of Diamond, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.
• Delanie Fay, of Kankakee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in radiation sciences.
• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, the university's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in neuroscience.
• Sophia Murukas, of Bourbonnais, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major.
• Robert Pentuic, of Kankakee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, environmental policy and planning major.
• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in history.
• Karly Quain, of Kankakee, College of Nursing, majoring in nursing.
• Madeleine Willis, of Manteno, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major.