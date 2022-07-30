Shaw Local

People

University of Iowa president's list

By Daily Journal

Several local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, including: 

• Gea Alberico, of Manhattan, College of Engineering, majoring in mechanical engineering.

• Madeline Bollino, of Braidwood, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.

• Natalie Durham, of Diamond, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.

• Delanie Fay, of Kankakee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in radiation sciences.

• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, the university's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in neuroscience.

• Sophia Murukas, of Bourbonnais, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major.

• Robert Pentuic, of Kankakee, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, environmental policy and planning major.

• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in history.

• Karly Quain, of Kankakee, College of Nursing, majoring in nursing.

• Madeleine Willis, of Manteno, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, journalism and mass communications major.