Birth announcements: July 30, 2022

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Brittany Johnson, Peotone, girl, Phoenix Zuriah, July 12, second child.

Jesse and Samantha Granzow, Clifton, boy, Ronan Leigh Anthony, July 12, second child.

Aveon Pittman and Sienna Lee, Kankakee, boy, Shia Teago, July 13, first child.

Dalton Kane and Jessica Dalcanton, Chebanse, boy, Draycen Axel, July 14, first child.

Darrin and Cali Schumacher, Onarga, boy, Abe Allen, July 15, fourth child.

Jacob and Alyssa Sicard, Bourbonnais, boy, Jayce Alexander, July 16, third child.

Robert and Mandie Mansfield, Momence, boy, Theoden James, July 17, first child.

Kevin and Samantha Zazzetti, Martinton, girl, Brynlee Rae, July 18, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Zachary Fox and Madison Hammett, Bourbonnais, boy, Raylan Stuart, July 12.

Deontay Wilson and Michelle Maiden, Kankakee, girl, Yamila, July 13, second child.

Vincent and Rebecca Hicks, Bourbonnais, girl, Emersyn Rae, July 13, first child. The mother is the former Rebecca Boyd.

Ricky Jensen and Courtney Ingram, Bradley, girl, Layla June, July 13, second child.

Ryan and Elaine Whitesell, Kankakee, boy, Noah Benjamin, July 14, second child.

James and Jessica Burton, Bourbonnais, girl, Oaklee Grace, July 14, fifth child.

Zachary Murray and Emma Landis, Bourbonnais, boy, Emmett Kohl, July 15, first child.

Salvador and Laura Olvera, Kankakee, boy, Emilio Salvador, July 15, first child. The mother is the former Laura Vazquez.

Daniel Cortez and Alondra Camargo, Kankakee, girl, Athena, July 16, first child.

Cole and Paige Bewsey, Clifton, boy, Major James, July 17, second child.

Juan and Rosa Rodriguez, Crete, girl, Violeta, July 18, second child.

<strong>Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City</strong>

Steven Allen and Jennifer Pfeller, Sheldon, boy, Steven James Jr., July 19, second child.