Sellers chosen as a Duke University Stanbeck Fellow

Lydia Sellers, of Grant Park, has been named a summer 2022 Stanbeck Fellow at Duke University, and is working with the Rachel Carson Council in Washington, D.C., on projects related to energy, conservation, advocacy, policy, research and applied resource management.

Sellers developed her love for nature while growing up in Grant Park, and exploring the woods and a pond outside her home. She always has been fascinated with the environment through her many hikes and nature-focused trips across the U.S.

She is also a Rachel Carson Scholar at Duke with a major in environmental science and policy with a concentration in marine science and conservation and a minor in cinematic arts, including working toward a certificate in documentary studies.

Sellers said she is passionate about combating environmental injustice, science communication for both expert and nonscientific audiences and environmental education, particularly about plastic pollution. She is planning a career in environmental education and communications.