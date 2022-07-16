Power 100th Birthday

Madeleine Power, of Kankakee and formerly of Bradley, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. July 23 at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main S. NW in Bourbonnais.

Madeleine was born July 24, 1922, in Beaverville. She married Jerome Power in 1944. She has five children: Thomas (Janet); Joseph (Kandie); Susan Power Boudreau (David); Daniel (Sharon); and James (Mary). She also has 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Cards of congratulations will reach her at Presence Heritage Lodge, 995 N. Entrance Ave., Apt 116, Kankakee, IL 60901.