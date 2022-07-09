Shaw Local

Students honored at SkillsUSA event

By Daily Journal

The following local career and technical students won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Ga., June 22-23. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.

Skill Point certificate recipients:

• Reganne Price, of Peotone, a student at Peotone High School, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in T-Shirt Design.

• The members of Team F, consisting of Kaleb Schirmer, Emerson Gall and Augustyn Price, all from Peotone Junior High School, were awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Team Engineering Challenge.

• The members of Team S, consisting of Heath DeVore and Connor McCleverty, both from Peotone High School, were awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue. 