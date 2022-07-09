Students honored at SkillsUSA event

The following local career and technical students won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Ga., June 22-23. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.

Skill Point certificate recipients:

• Reganne Price, of Peotone, a student at Peotone High School, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in T-Shirt Design.

• The members of Team F, consisting of Kaleb Schirmer, Emerson Gall and Augustyn Price, all from Peotone Junior High School, were awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Team Engineering Challenge.

• The members of Team S, consisting of Heath DeVore and Connor McCleverty, both from Peotone High School, were awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue.