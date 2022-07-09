Bryant 50th Anniversary

Cloyd and Juanita Bryant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Cloyd and the former Juanita Hudson were married June 24, 1972, at Second Baptist Church in Kankakee. The Pastor James M. Smith married the couple.

They have two children: Quinette (Ari) Tukes; and Cloyd (Jessica) Bryant Jr. They also have three grandchildren.

Cloyd retired from the City of Kankakee, Department of Public Works, after 26 years of dedicated service, while also retiring from Fastenal Corp. Cloyd currently serves as an associate minister with Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where the couple are both members.

Juanita worked many years at St. Mary’s Hospital, First Trust Bank in the trust department and retired from Second Baptist Church as the office administrator.

The couple renewed their vows June 25, 2022, at the Kankakee Country Club, celebrating with family and friends. Presiding the wedding ceremony were Pastor Ernest Rucker, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Pastor James Hudson, Harrison Street Baptist Church, Paducah, Ky., and Pastor Ricky Dixon.

The wedding party included: Darryl and Patrice Riley, Patrick and Tyressa Johnson, Camela Rosenthal, Bernice Holliday and Martin Wellmaker.

They are grateful for 50 years together, their family and friends.