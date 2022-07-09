Birth announcements: July 9, 2022

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Breanna Cordes, Chebanse, boy, Julian Lovel, June 22, fifth child.

Dominique and Sheila Cruz, Kankakee, boy, Ezekiel Isaiah, June 22, ninth child.

Kane Bateman and Caley Ryan, Kankakee, boy, Seamus Killian, June 23, first child.

Marquita Mack, Kankakee, girl, Mia Justina Love, June 23, sixth child.

Adam Batliner and Brittany Kelly, Momence, girl, Brynlee Mae, June 23, first child.

Matt and Ashley Perreault, Bonfield, girl, Olli Mae, June 24, second child.

Andrew Kraft and Daniela Idrobo, Bourbonnais, boy, Mateo Alexander, June 25, first child.

Taylor McCray, Kankakee, boy, Mekhi Julian, June 25, first child.

Matthew and Kathleen Williams, Bourbonnais, boy, Sebastian Edward, June 25, first child.

Myles Tryban and Kaysie Williams, Kankakee, girl, Collins Joy, June 25, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Cody and Brooke-Lynn Marcotte, Bourbonnais, girl, Everly Faye, June 4, second child.

Joshua Webb and Jacqueline Carpenter, Watseka, girl, Brynn Leigh Dawn, June 20.

Alec and Nicolette Andrewson, Manteno, girl, Sawyer Lynn, June 20, first child. The mother is the former Nicolette Schimanski.

Chris Page and Tanasia Lee, Kankakee, boy, Cyrie Damoni, June 20, first child.

Seth and Jesselyn Radke, Bourbonnais, boy, Mack Aaron, June 21, fourth child.

Andy and Kendra Souligne, Kankakee, girl, Angelina Marie, June 21, second child.

Huhilfredo and Jasmin Valadez, Beecher, boy, Wilfredo Jr., June 21, first child. The mother is the former Jasmin Herrera.

Michael Merrill and Brooke Ferrias, Kankakee, girl, Macey Flynn, June 21, second child.

Adam and Abigail Lowe, Kankakee, girl, Georgina Francine, June 22.

Michael Graham and Trinity Ruiz, Chicago Heights, boy, Atticus Finn, June 22, first child.

Vladan and Emese Nikolic, Beecher, boy, Luka, June 22, third child.

Christopher Blowers and Joslynn Chavez, Park Forest, boy, Haylen, June 22, second child.

Kenny Hall Jr. and Emily Smolin, Bradley, girl, Nova Elaine, June 23, third child.

Matthew and Courtney Edwards, Bradley, boy, Canon Steven, June 24, first child. The mother is the former Courtney Montgomery.

Jermain and Aaliyah Henry, Kankakee, boy, Jordan Amos, June 24, third child.

Gustavo Rodriguez and Amber Huff, Pembroke Township, boy, Giovanni Leon, June 24, mother’s second and father’s first child.

Charles Vaughn and Miranda Wells, Bourbonnais, girl, Eleanora Mae, June 25, mother’s second and father’s first child.

Jonathan Salazar and Haylie Marrs, Momence, boy, Leo Gregory-Lynn, June 25, second child.

Evan and Jessica Kollmann, Ashkum, boy, Theodore Marvin, June 25, third child.

Samantha Bouk, Danforth, girl, Caraline Faye, June 25, first child.

Terry and Jasmine Avalos, Kankakee, boy, Amiri Salvador, June 27, third child.