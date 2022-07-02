Western Illinois University spring dean's list

Among the local students honored at Western Illinois University for having made the spring dean's list were:
• Callie J. Huffman, of Bourbonnais, sophomore.
• Austin J. Lagesse, of Bourbonnais, sophomore.
• Angelica R. Sherer, of Bourbonnais, senior.
• Mason Staubus, of Bourbonnais, senior.
• Alyssa L. Stoll, of Bourbonnais, junior.
• Sophia Berrong, of Braceville, sophomore.
• Joseph Svoboda, of Braceville, senior.
• Stephen J. Druse, of Coal City, sophomore.
• Abagale E. Good, of Diamond, freshman.
• Kendra R. Hallberg, of Kankakee, sophomore.
• Sarah R. Lanoue, of Kankakee, junior.
• Molly G. McCauley, of Manhattan, junior.
• Jillian R. Mulholland, of Manteno, sophomore.
• Karli J. Wenzel, of Manteno, freshman.
• Kennedy J. Bauer, of Watseka, senior.
• Sam C. Chapman, of Wilmington, senior.
• Carlene J. Vanduyne, of Wilmington, junior.