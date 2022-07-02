Lewis University spring dean's list

Several local students were named to the spring dean’s list at Lewis University, including:

• Lexi Banas, of Coal City, studying elementary education in the university’s College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Hannah Chapman, Manhattan, undecided.

• Ryleigh Christensen, Coal City, studying paralegal studies and political science, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Jaden Christian, Wilmington, studying radiation therapy in the university’s College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Haley Crescenti, Wilmington, studying finance, College of Business.

• Shannon Haggerty, Beecher, studying special and elementary education, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Cain Headrick, Custer Park, studying aviation flight technology, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Hailey Hupe, Peotone, studying diagnostic sonography in the university’s College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Adrien Jasso, Wilmington, studying chemistry, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Cooper Jones, Bourbonnais, studying psychology, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Codi Landry, Bradley, studying criminal justice, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Mackenzie Leach, Diamond, studying social work, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Jessica Leasure, Coal City, studying philosophy of law, College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

• Mitchell Libner, Coal City, studying finance, College of Business.

• Lorain Lopez, Manteno, undecided.

• Clirim Marku, Braidwood, studying digital marketing, College of Business.

• Joshua McLean, Manhattan, studying aviation flight technology, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Marissa Mendez, Wilmington, studying early childhood special education, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Victoria Miller, Coal City, studying sociology and psychology, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Kelsey Papineau, Buckingham, studying criminal justice and psychology, College of Education and Social Sciences.

<strong>•</strong> Christina Petrou, Manhattan, studying criminal justice, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Brennan Price, Peotone, studying computer science, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Jevin Reed, Coal City, studying human resource management, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Kellen Saindon, Bourbonnais, studying aviation flight management, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Mitchell Schrimsher, Beecher, studying computer graphic design, College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

• Conner Skoumal, Bourbonnais, studying cyber security, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Kylei Smith, Kankakee, studying forensic criminal investigations, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Nicole Wiltz, Diamond, studying early childhood special education, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Keegan Zack, Watseka, studying exercise and movement science in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.