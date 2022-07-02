Darling 50th Anniversary

E. John and Barb Darling, of Kankakee, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 2 p.m. July 10 at the Kankakee Train Depot. The couple were married July 8, 1972, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Barb’s maiden name was Johnston.

They have two children: Ann and Troy Trost, of Royse City, Texas; and Julie and Stan Schiel, of Kankakee. They also have four grandchildren.

John retired from Crown Cork & Seal and Kankakee School District 111. John enjoys reading, puzzles and yard work. Barb was an registered nurse. She retired from Riverside Healthcare and Kankakee Community College. She enjoys crocheting.

They are active members at Saint Mark United Methodist Church.