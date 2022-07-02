Birth announcements: July 2, 2022

<strong>Ascension St. Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Eric and Chaney Link, Kankakee, boy, Daxton Ray, June 15, first child.

Steve and Kate Styck, Chebanse, boy, Bennett Stephen, June 15, second child.

Dylan Phelps and Meghan Spencer, Bourbonnais, boy, Alexander Dylan, June 15, fourth child.

Derek and Whitney Grant, Kankakee, boy, Greyson O’Shea, June 16, fifth child.

Andrew and Sarah Lavelle, Chicago, boy, Damen James, June 16, second child.

Colin Daugherty and Alexis Thorgersen, Bradley, girl, BrynLee Rae, June 17, first child.

Jacob and Rachel Kimberlin, Momence, boy, Rhett James, June 17, second child.

Johnny Melton and Tieara Williams, Pembroke Township, boy, Johnny Lorenzo, June 17, fourth child.

Mykul and Lisa Pearson, Bourbonnais, girl, Sophie Jo, June 18, second child.

Billy and Elizabeth Courtney, Grant Park, boy, Thomas Irvin, June 19, third child.

Austin Dyer and Kaitlyn Hults, Kankakee, boy, Noah Dean, June 20, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Paul Davilo Jr. and Brianna Koskinas, Bourbonnais, girl, Teagyn, June 14, third child.

Tyone Taylor and Perla Martinez, Bourbonnais, girl, Ocean Nevaeh, June 15.

Collin and Lauren Hills, Chebanse, boy, Hunter David, June 15, second child.

Jacqueson and Gabriella Harris, Ashkum, boy, June 18, first child. The mother is the former Gabriella Griffith.

Gabriel Tensley and Chante Richardson, Kankakee, boy, Saint Dominic, June 18.

Andrew and Lindsey Downey, Kankakee, boy, Declan Jeffrey, June 18, first child. The mother is the former Lindsey Cousin.

Joshua and Elizabeth Lambert, Wilmington, boy, Dezmond Walker Daniel, June 20, third child.