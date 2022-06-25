Johnson 50th Anniversary

John and Marcia Johnson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. John and the former Marcia Tiarks were married June 24, 1972, at St.Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

They have four children: Corrie and (Andrew) Singleton, of Alabama; Neil and (Ashley) Johnson, of Texas; Bart and (Shawna) Johnson, of Danforth; and Brooke Johnson, of Watseka. They also have three grandchildren.

John and Marcia are enjoying retirement life and spending lots of time at their favorite place, their cottages up north in Wisconsin. They also love to spend time with their children and grandchildren. The couple will celebrate with a family gathering.