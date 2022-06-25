Illinois State University graduates

Several local students received degrees from Illinois State University, including:

• Barron, Aubrey, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Dayton, Brianna, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science.

• Wenzelman, Emilie, of Bonfield, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Barclay, Madison, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.

• Fillmore, Preston, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.

• Mann, Rylee, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.

• McCord, Ashley, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Schumer, Maxwell, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science.

• Morgan, Amanda, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science.

• Sawyers, Khadejia, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science.

• Dillon, Jackson, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science.

• Winkler, Kylee, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Science.

• Saindon, Molly, of Chebanse, Bachelor of Science.

• Boudreau, Andrew, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science.

• Boudreau, Austin, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science.

• Zell, David, of Clifton, Bachelor of Science.

• Aldridge, Klarissa, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science.

• Benson, Kyra, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Geers, Virgil, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science.

• Ramirez, Miranda, of Coal City, Bachelor of Science.

• Grace, Gavin, of Custer Park, Bachelor of Science.

• Minnick, Sonja, of Diamond, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Pampuch, Michael, of Diamond, Bachelor of Science.

• Askew, Hannah, of Donovan, Bachelor of Science.

• Gearman, Ryan, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science.

• Parks, Megan, of Essex, Bachelor of Science.

• Wepprecht, Grace, of Essex, Bachelor of Science.

• Miner, Delaney, of Gardner, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Steichen, Kaylee, of Gardner, Bachelor of Science.

• Miller, Austin, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science.

• Rogers, Sean, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science.

• Cross, Luke, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Esparza, Sandra, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Fay, Allison, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Foster, Donte,’ of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Goytia, Gabrielle, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Moore, Madeline, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Outsen, Hallie, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science.

• Davis, Madeline, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.

• Evans, Amber, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Gunther, MacKenzie, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.

• Thrash, Mackenzie, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Tomasik, Danielle, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science.

• Buehler, Makayla, of Manteno, Bachelor of Arts.

• Clodi, Cade, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.

• Eason, Jeremy, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.

• Keigher, Sophia, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science.

• Castonguay, Zack, of Milford, Bachelor of Science.

• Harris, Madison, of Milford, Bachelor of Science.

• Price, Austin, of Milford, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Thrush, Gared, of Milford, Bachelor of Science.

• Allen, Seth, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science.

• Brust, Maya, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Klann, Kalista, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Knuth, Logan, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Krumwiede, Keaton, of Paxton, Bachelor of Science.

• Baumgartner, Jenna, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.

• Kamowski, James, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.

• Luchene, Carsen, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.

• Van, Nicole, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science.

• Divit, Olivia, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Science.

• Aaron, Christa, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science.

• Roth, Garrett, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Arts.