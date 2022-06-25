Hayes 90th Birthday

Edward Hayes, of Bourbonnais, is celebrating his 90th birthday with a family gathering. He was born June 29, 1932.

He married Madonna Hayes on April 24, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. They have five children: Marla (Gary) Burns, of Texas; Kurt (Kellee) Hayes, of Bourbonnais; Jeff (Amy) Hayes, of Bloomington; Brian (Julia) Hayes, of Effingham; and Scott (Michelle) Hays, of Texas. He also has 11 grandchildren and four great–grandchildren.

Ed retired as principal from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He coached basketball for many years. He also served on the planning commission for the Village of Bourbonnais for several years.