Birth announcements: June 25, 2022

<strong>Ascension St. Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Troy and Carrie Smith, Kankakee, girl, Madison Avery, June 7, third child.

Joel and Jill Goldenstein, Danforth, girl, Annalise Joelle, June 9, third child.

Austin and Melanie Bauer, Bonfield, girl, Adalyn May, June 11, first child.

Blayne Dayhoff and Jessica Williams, Bourbonnais, girl, Summer LeeAnn, June 12, first child.

Victor Sullivan and Kaytlin Carswell, Watseka, boy, Leonardo James, June 14, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Victor Mejia and Rocio Flores, Kankakee, boy, Alexander, June 6, third child.

Devan and Amanda Goodrich, Ashkum, girl, Aurora Monroe, June 7, third child.

Brandi Finckbone, Gilman, boy, Brayden Robert, June 8, fourth child.

Jeremy Bologna and Keelie Burgett, Dwight, boy, Bensyn Ryan, June 8, fourth child.

Todd Skopik and Alyssa Leach, Kankakee, boy, Reice John Daniel, June 9, mother’s third and father’s second child.

Charles and Heather Hepp, Bradley, boy, Charles Anthony, June 10, second child.

Nicholas and Kathie Sturm, Chicago, girl, Kaiya Summer, June 12, fourth child.

Logan and Annabeth Brimberry, Manteno, boy, Miller Michael, June 13, second child.

Trevor Cooper and Madysen Quiroz, Kankakee, boy, Theo Joseph, June 13, first child.

Bret Emling and Ashley Mazur, Bourbonnais, girl, Elizabeth Elaine, June 14, first child.