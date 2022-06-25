Allain 100th Birthday

Edna M. Allain, of Kankakee, will celebrate her 100th Birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. July 2 at the Community Building, 185 S. Chestnut St., Chebanse.

The event is being hosted by her family. Edna has four children: Bruce (deceased) and Linda Brosseau, of Kankakee; Jacqueline (David) Hahn, of Florida; Mark (deceased) and Karen Brosseau, of Kankakee; and Brian (Nancy) Allain, of New Jersey.

She also has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Edna enjoys visiting family and friends with a glass of wine and a game of cards. She also likes going to church and relaxing with a good book.