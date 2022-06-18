Wilkins 61st Anniversary

Doug and Judy Wilkins, of Bourbonnais, will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary with family and friends at a later date. Cards can be mailed to: 3674 E. 3000N Road, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

The couple were married June 17, 1961, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.

They have two children: Jon D. and (Jane) Wilkins, of Norwalk, Conn.; and Tammie (Stacy) Wright, of Bourbonnais.

They also have four grandchildren: Jenny North, Jon Wilkins Jr. and Jake Wilkins, of Connecticut; and Mollie Ann Wright, of Bourbonnais.

Doug retired from Kraft General Foods after 35 years of service. Judy was a homemaker.

Both were active with their children when they were involved in scouting. They also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Kankakee County Humane Society and The Moose organization for more than 25 years. They still are active with the Moose, as Doug has been a member for 49 years, Judy for 27 years.

Both still are active members of Wesley United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, which is where they were married.