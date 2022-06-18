Saxsma 90th Birthday

Clarence Saxsma, of Clifton, will celebrate his 90th birthday June 24. He was born to Pete and Tena Saxsma and grew up in a family of 12 children.

He married Myrtle (Kremer) on Feb. 20, 1954. They have been married for 68 years. His children are: Kent (Tracy) Saxsma, of Ashkum; Karla (Ron) Siebring, of Danforth; Karmal (Lindon) Faull, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Kurt (Stephaine) Saxsma, of Jonesborough, Tenn. They also have 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren. He has been a farmer all his life in the Gilman, Danforth and Clifton areas.