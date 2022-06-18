Shaw Local

Saxsma 90th Birthday (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal

Clarence Saxsma, of Clifton, will celebrate his 90th birthday June 24. He was born to Pete and Tena Saxsma and grew up in a family of 12 children.

He married Myrtle (Kremer) on Feb. 20, 1954. They have been married for 68 years. His children are: Kent (Tracy) Saxsma, of Ashkum; Karla (Ron) Siebring, of Danforth; Karmal (Lindon) Faull, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Kurt (Stephaine) Saxsma, of Jonesborough, Tenn. They also have 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren. He has been a farmer all his life in the Gilman, Danforth and Clifton areas.