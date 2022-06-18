Military news: Bradley native serves with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Martin, a native of Bradley, serves the U.S. Navy and is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, Fla., operating out of Naval Air Station Pensacola.

He joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, he serves as a retail services specialist.

“The Navy provided me an opportunity to pay for college, the opportunities to see more of the world and the chance to do something unique with my life,” Martin said.

Growing up in Bradley, Martin attended Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and graduated in 2010. He relies on skills and values similar to those he learned in Bradley to succeed in the military.

“I learned to make the best of difficult situations and to look ahead to the future,” Martin said.

These lessons have helped him while serving with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, also known as Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), which is older than 26 U.S. states and is in its second century of service. It is one of the country’s oldest and most respected military medical facilities. NHP provides health care to more than 150,000 beneficiaries in its main facility and 10 branch clinics across five states.

NHP’s mission is to deliver high-quality healthcare to warfighters and beneficiaries, ensuring a medically ready force through strategic integration, innovation and well-trained personnel.

Martin said, “I have been on two deployments and have witnessed how the Navy projects power and protects allies around the world.”

He added, “I am most proud of my roles in the basic phase certification of the USS Gonzalez because it was the most challenging evolution I’ve experienced in the Navy so far.

“I think serving in the Navy means to value your community and your country above all,” added Martin. “There is a higher set of values that comes with serving that I am proud to be a part of.”