Birth announcements: June 18, 2022

<strong>Ascension St. Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Sarah Hetherington, Kankakee, boy, Carson Rey, May 31, first child.

Logan and Tiffany Miller, Kankakee, girl, Lucy Elizabeth, June 3, second child.

Jay and Katie Fillmore, Kankakee, girl, Juniper Belle, June 3, fourth child.

Chandler Gartner and Megan Petrocelli, Bourbonnais, boy, Cooper Jack, June 4, first child.

Derealle Betts and Kalaysia Robinson, Bourbonnais, girl, Kaziah Brielle, June 4, third child.

Landon Cousin and Madelyn Longtin, Kankakee, boy, Brooks William, June 5, first child.

Jon Lewis and Amber Ricci, Bradley, boy, Aiden Jon, June 6, first child.

Eric and Meagan Ceci, Crescent City, boy, Albert Isaiah, June 6, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Devin and Carly Winterroth, Kempton, boy, Owen Samuel, May 31, third child.

Travis Landers and Kristin Petty, Grant Park, boy, Bennett David Allen, May 31, sixth child.

Kyle Jarvis and Shawna Woodard, Chebanse, girl, Bella Ethel, May 31, third child.

Aaron and Alison Chandler, Kankakee, girl, Adalyn, May 31, tenth child.

Carmen McMillan, Momence, girl, Kezlinn Marie, June 1, first child.

Calvin and Katie VanHoveln, Cissna Park, girl, Anna Claire, June 1, third child.

Joe and Shelby Phillips, Bourbonnais, boy, Lincoln Paul, June 1, fourth child.

Nathan and Chantal Martin, Manteno, girl, Lily Ranae-Pearl, June 3, first child. The mother is the former Chantal Palmer.

Austin Payne and Elise Howaniec, Bourbonnais, boy, Noah Richard, June 4, first child.

Skyler and Erica LaFine, Bradley, girl, Serenity Ann, June 4, third child.

Thomas and Paige Milton, Kankakee, boy, Emmett Thomas, June 4, first child. The mother is the former Paige McClintock.

Eduardo Brito and Chelsy Horvath, Manteno, boy, Aksel Eduardo, June 5, first child.

Jacob and Katy Grant, Kankakee, girl, Quinnlyn Grace, June 6, second child.