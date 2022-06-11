Olivet Nazarene University dean's list

Among those being honored by Olivet Nazarene University at the end of the spring semester for having achieved dean’s list status were:

• Eric Akay, of Bourbonnais.

• Grace Allpow, of Manhattan.

• Hannah Allpow, of Manhattan.

• Kayliegh Anderson, of Gardner.

• Mariah Anderson, of Gardner.

• Sophia Anderson, of Manteno.

• Cole Arseneau, of Watseka.

• Alaina Bahr, of Bourbonnais.

• Karleigh Baran, of Manhattan.

• Kian Baron, of Bourbonnais.

• Riley Basick, of Bradley.

• Sara Baugh, of Peotone.

• Levi Berg, of Kankakee.

• Paulyn Bernadit, of Bourbonnais.

• Ranulfo Bernadit, of Bourbonnais.

• Kaitlyn Bishop, of Bourbonnais.

• Alyssa Black, of Kankakee.

• Lori Blair, of Bourbonnais.

• Olivia Blanchette, of Bourbonnais.

• Morgan Boeringa, of Manteno.

• Esther Boguszewski, of Bradley.

• Maribel Bolivar, of Bourbonnais.

• Rylie Bond, of Dwight.

• Joseph Borrelli, of Manhattan.

• Emma Branstetter, of Bourbonnais.

• Gretchen Brinkman, of Herscher.

• Elizabeth Broers, of St. Anne.

• Boston Brooks, of Bourbonnais.

• Brendan Bunte, of Beecher.

• Kaden Capps, of Bourbonnais.

• Pricila Carmona, of Kankakee.

• Emily Anastasia Carroll, of Bourbonnais.

• Elise Champlin, of Manhattan.

• Bethany Clifton, of Bourbonnais.

• Crystal Coffey, of Piper City.

• Madison Comer, of Bourbonnais.

• Morgan Connor, of Danforth.

• Paiton Cordes, of Kankakee.

• Andrew Crawford, of Bourbonnais.

• Grace Cruz-Reyes, of Bourbonnais.

• Ethan Dandurand, of Bourbonnais.

• Sarah Daniels, of Bourbonnais.

• Conner Dempsay, of Wilmington.

• Joshua Deprosperis, of Bourbonnais.

• Aimee Diaz, of Kankakee.

• Matthew Diedrich, of Manteno.

• Jordyn Dunbar, of Bourbonnais.

• Josh Dunbar, of Bourbonnais.

• Hayley Easter, of Manteno.

• Kole El-Talabani, of Bourbonnais.

• Cassidy Elmer, of Bourbonnais.

• Cory Enfield, of Kankakee.

• Guadalupe Esparza, of Bradley.

• Alyssa Faurot, of Braidwood.

• Alexis Fisher, of Bourbonnais.

• Nathan Foor, of Bourbonnais.

• Josiah Fox, of Bourbonnais.

• Breanna Franklin, of Kankakee.

• Michael Garcia, of St. Anne.

• Noah Garcia, of Milford.

• Anna Garzon, of Peotone.

• Ashley Gaytan, of Kankakee.

• Eric Godines, of Pembroke Township.

• Samuel Golwitzer, of Bradley.

• Benjamin Green, of Kankakee.

• Emily Greene, of St. Anne.

• Heidi Greer, of Beecher.

• Jonathan Gutierrez, of Chebanse.

• Alexander Hamilton, of Grant Park.

• Kaitlyn Hamilton, of Grant Park.

• Madison Hammett, of Crescent City.

• Benjamin Hansen, of Kankakee.

• Samantha Hascek, of Bourbonnais.

• Hope Haskins, of Kankakee.

• Seth Hathaway, of Peotone.

• Emily Hayhurst, of Beecher.

• Mary Henderson, of Wilmington.

• D’Jaliana Herring, of Manhattan.

• Kayla Hon, of Beecher.

• Faith Horn, of Momence.

• Angelina Husack, of Manteno.

• Tyler Jensen, of Bradley.

• Bethany Johnson, of Bourbonnais.

• Carleigh Johnson, of Kankakee.

• Ramsey Johnson, of Manteno.

• Andrew Johnston, of Bourbonnais.

• Lauren Kee, of Bourbonnais.

• J’nae Kirby, of Peotone.

• Julia Kramer, of Beecher.

• Noah Kuxmann, of Bourbonnais.

• Emma Lalumendre, of Bourbonnais.

• Katelyn Landis, of Beecher.

• Abigail Laney, of Momence.

• Ethan Langan, of Bourbonnais.

• Mattison Lanie, of Momence.

• Matthew Lanoue, of Manteno.

• Micaela Leavitt, of Bourbonnais.

• Kirsten Leonard, of Kankakee.

• Leah Lohse, of Manteno.

• Ashton Loitz, of Grant Park.

• Caleb Long, of Kankakee.

• Abigail Lovell, of Momence.

• Mikayla Martinez, of Bourbonnais.

• Lucy Martinson, of Kankakee.

• Dalen Mathews, of Bourbonnais.

• Justin Mazurkiewicz, of Peotone.

• Nora McCabe, of Bourbonnais.

• Lexie McCleary, of Bourbonnais.

• Kaitlyn McMahan, of Grant Park.

• Gabrielle Medina, of Kankakee.

• Daniel Meier, of Beecher.

• Alexandra Merki, of Kankakee.

• Drew Metschuleit, of Bourbonnais.

• Sean Micetich, of Coal City.

• Grace Michaels, of Bourbonnais.

• Sean Mickler, of Manteno.

• Faith Mikos, of Manhattan.

• Noelle Miller, of Manhattan.

• Brenden Minor, of Bourbonnais.

• Cadin Mollema, of Kankakee.

• Jacobus Mollema, of Kankakee.

• Ethan Moore, of Bourbonnais.

• Claire Mountain of Bourbonnais.

• Gavin Muhlstadt, of Kankakee.

• Maria Munoz, of Chebanse.

• Chloe Nagi, of Bourbonnais.

• Sophie Nagi, of Bourbonnais.

• Elissa Natale, of Peotone.

• Rachel Nehls, of Clifton.

• Megan Oppenhuis, of Beecher.

• Daniel Palan, of Grant Park.

• David Palan, of Grant Park.

• Lauren Paris, of Bradley.

• Anna Parmenter, of Watseka.

• Isabella Pasqualetti, of Manteno.

• Josiah Paynter, of Momence.

• Sergio Pena Pacheco, of Bourbonnais.

• Jonathan Perabeau, of Bourbonnais.

• Joselyne Perez, of Kankakee.

• Meghan Peterson, of Bourbonnais.

• Ethan Piacenti, of Bourbonnais.

• Mark Pickering, of Bourbonnais.

• Samantha Pilbeam, of Beecher.

• Azucena Pina Gutierrez, of Kankakee.

• Sacramento Pina Gutierrez, of Kankakee.

• Connor Pinney, of Bourbonnais.

• Katy Pinney, of Bourbonnais.

• Jesus Pizano, of St. Anne.

• Cameron Poortinga, of Manteno.

• Cameron Potter, of Kankakee.

• Faith Quigley, of Bourbonnais.

• Emily Ragan, of Bourbonnais.

• Katharine Raspolich, of Kankakee.

• Zachary Rayman, of Bourbonnais.

• Maddison Reddy, of Bourbonnais.

• Tatum Reddy, of Bourbonnais.

• Gabriel Renchen, of Bourbonnais.

• Ethan Riley, of Bourbonnais.

• Adalina Ritter, of Chebanse.

• Anna Ritter, of Chebanse.

• Gabrielle Roberts, of Peotone.

• Madyson Rogers, of Buckingham.

• Grace Ruckman, of Beecher.

• Yoselin Salazar, of Kankakee.

• Megan Schroeder, of Bourbonnais.

• Kadie Schultz, of Bourbonnais.

• Mia Schwada, of Kankakee.

• Marissa Sebastian, of Beecher.

• Kaiya Sellers, of Grant Park.

• Madelyn Shear, of Bradley.

• Charles Shride, of Bourbonnais.

• Grace Sims, of Peotone.

• Anna Slaby, of Bourbonnais.

• Lucas Smit, of Beecher.

• Madison Snoreck, of Bourbonnais.

• McKenna Snyder, of Braidwood.

• Jack Spittal, of Bourbonnais.

• Leah Stone, of Watseka.

• Bradley Stosiek, of Manteno.

• Katherine Tarleton, of Bourbonnais.

• Jacob Tolbert, of Manhattan.

• Karina Toledo, of Kankakee.

• Ellen Van Heemst, of Kankakee.

• Margaret Van Heemst, of Kankakee.

• Rebecca Walz, of Bradley.

• Dana Welchko, of Grant Park.

• Sophia West, of Grant Park.

• Danae Williams, of Bourbonnais.

• Rebecca Witvoet, of Grant Park.

• Alexander Wolfe, of Bourbonnais.

• Mattigan Yuska, of Bourbonnais.