Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
People

Olivet Nazarene University dean's list

By Daily Journal

Among those being honored by Olivet Nazarene University at the end of the spring semester for having achieved dean’s list status were:

• Eric Akay, of Bourbonnais.

• Grace Allpow, of Manhattan.

• Hannah Allpow, of Manhattan.

• Kayliegh Anderson, of Gardner.

• Mariah Anderson, of Gardner.

• Sophia Anderson, of Manteno.

• Cole Arseneau, of Watseka.

• Alaina Bahr, of Bourbonnais.

• Karleigh Baran, of Manhattan.

• Kian Baron, of Bourbonnais.

• Riley Basick, of Bradley.

• Sara Baugh, of Peotone.

• Levi Berg, of Kankakee.

• Paulyn Bernadit, of Bourbonnais.

• Ranulfo Bernadit, of Bourbonnais.

• Kaitlyn Bishop, of Bourbonnais.

• Alyssa Black, of Kankakee.

• Lori Blair, of Bourbonnais.

• Olivia Blanchette, of Bourbonnais.

• Morgan Boeringa, of Manteno.

• Esther Boguszewski, of Bradley.

• Maribel Bolivar, of Bourbonnais.

• Rylie Bond, of Dwight.

• Joseph Borrelli, of Manhattan.

• Emma Branstetter, of Bourbonnais.

• Gretchen Brinkman, of Herscher.

• Elizabeth Broers, of St. Anne.

• Boston Brooks, of Bourbonnais.

• Brendan Bunte, of Beecher.

• Kaden Capps, of Bourbonnais.

• Pricila Carmona, of Kankakee.

• Emily Anastasia Carroll, of Bourbonnais.

• Elise Champlin, of Manhattan.

• Bethany Clifton, of Bourbonnais.

• Crystal Coffey, of Piper City.

• Madison Comer, of Bourbonnais.

• Morgan Connor, of Danforth.

• Paiton Cordes, of Kankakee.

• Andrew Crawford, of Bourbonnais.

• Grace Cruz-Reyes, of Bourbonnais.

• Ethan Dandurand, of Bourbonnais.

• Sarah Daniels, of Bourbonnais.

• Conner Dempsay, of Wilmington.

• Joshua Deprosperis, of Bourbonnais.

• Aimee Diaz, of Kankakee.

• Matthew Diedrich, of Manteno.

• Jordyn Dunbar, of Bourbonnais.

• Josh Dunbar, of Bourbonnais.

• Hayley Easter, of Manteno.

• Kole El-Talabani, of Bourbonnais.

• Cassidy Elmer, of Bourbonnais.

• Cory Enfield, of Kankakee.

• Guadalupe Esparza, of Bradley.

• Alyssa Faurot, of Braidwood.

• Alexis Fisher, of Bourbonnais.

• Nathan Foor, of Bourbonnais.

• Josiah Fox, of Bourbonnais.

• Breanna Franklin, of Kankakee.

• Michael Garcia, of St. Anne.

• Noah Garcia, of Milford.

• Anna Garzon, of Peotone.

• Ashley Gaytan, of Kankakee.

• Eric Godines, of Pembroke Township.

• Samuel Golwitzer, of Bradley.

• Benjamin Green, of Kankakee.

• Emily Greene, of St. Anne.

• Heidi Greer, of Beecher.

• Jonathan Gutierrez, of Chebanse.

• Alexander Hamilton, of Grant Park.

• Kaitlyn Hamilton, of Grant Park.

• Madison Hammett, of Crescent City.

• Benjamin Hansen, of Kankakee.

• Samantha Hascek, of Bourbonnais.

• Hope Haskins, of Kankakee.

• Seth Hathaway, of Peotone.

• Emily Hayhurst, of Beecher.

• Mary Henderson, of Wilmington.

• D’Jaliana Herring, of Manhattan.

• Kayla Hon, of Beecher.

• Faith Horn, of Momence.

• Angelina Husack, of Manteno.

• Tyler Jensen, of Bradley.

• Bethany Johnson, of Bourbonnais.

• Carleigh Johnson, of Kankakee.

• Ramsey Johnson, of Manteno.

• Andrew Johnston, of Bourbonnais.

• Lauren Kee, of Bourbonnais.

• J’nae Kirby, of Peotone.

• Julia Kramer, of Beecher.

• Noah Kuxmann, of Bourbonnais.

• Emma Lalumendre, of Bourbonnais.

• Katelyn Landis, of Beecher.

• Abigail Laney, of Momence.

• Ethan Langan, of Bourbonnais.

• Mattison Lanie, of Momence.

• Matthew Lanoue, of Manteno.

• Micaela Leavitt, of Bourbonnais.

• Kirsten Leonard, of Kankakee.

• Leah Lohse, of Manteno.

• Ashton Loitz, of Grant Park.

• Caleb Long, of Kankakee.

• Abigail Lovell, of Momence.

• Mikayla Martinez, of Bourbonnais.

• Lucy Martinson, of Kankakee.

• Dalen Mathews, of Bourbonnais.

• Justin Mazurkiewicz, of Peotone.

• Nora McCabe, of Bourbonnais.

• Lexie McCleary, of Bourbonnais.

• Kaitlyn McMahan, of Grant Park.

• Gabrielle Medina, of Kankakee.

• Daniel Meier, of Beecher.

• Alexandra Merki, of Kankakee.

• Drew Metschuleit, of Bourbonnais.

• Sean Micetich, of Coal City.

• Grace Michaels, of Bourbonnais.

• Sean Mickler, of Manteno.

• Faith Mikos, of Manhattan.

• Noelle Miller, of Manhattan.

• Brenden Minor, of Bourbonnais.

• Cadin Mollema, of Kankakee.

• Jacobus Mollema, of Kankakee.

• Ethan Moore, of Bourbonnais.

• Claire Mountain of Bourbonnais.

• Gavin Muhlstadt, of Kankakee.

• Maria Munoz, of Chebanse.

• Chloe Nagi, of Bourbonnais.

• Sophie Nagi, of Bourbonnais.

• Elissa Natale, of Peotone.

• Rachel Nehls, of Clifton.

• Megan Oppenhuis, of Beecher.

• Daniel Palan, of Grant Park.

• David Palan, of Grant Park.

• Lauren Paris, of Bradley.

• Anna Parmenter, of Watseka.

• Isabella Pasqualetti, of Manteno.

• Josiah Paynter, of Momence.

• Sergio Pena Pacheco, of Bourbonnais.

• Jonathan Perabeau, of Bourbonnais.

• Joselyne Perez, of Kankakee.

• Meghan Peterson, of Bourbonnais.

• Ethan Piacenti, of Bourbonnais.

• Mark Pickering, of Bourbonnais.

• Samantha Pilbeam, of Beecher.

• Azucena Pina Gutierrez, of Kankakee.

• Sacramento Pina Gutierrez, of Kankakee.

• Connor Pinney, of Bourbonnais.

• Katy Pinney, of Bourbonnais.

• Jesus Pizano, of St. Anne.

• Cameron Poortinga, of Manteno.

• Cameron Potter, of Kankakee.

• Faith Quigley, of Bourbonnais.

• Emily Ragan, of Bourbonnais.

• Katharine Raspolich, of Kankakee.

• Zachary Rayman, of Bourbonnais.

• Maddison Reddy, of Bourbonnais.

• Tatum Reddy, of Bourbonnais.

• Gabriel Renchen, of Bourbonnais.

• Ethan Riley, of Bourbonnais.

• Adalina Ritter, of Chebanse.

• Anna Ritter, of Chebanse.

• Gabrielle Roberts, of Peotone.

• Madyson Rogers, of Buckingham.

• Grace Ruckman, of Beecher.

• Yoselin Salazar, of Kankakee.

• Megan Schroeder, of Bourbonnais.

• Kadie Schultz, of Bourbonnais.

• Mia Schwada, of Kankakee.

• Marissa Sebastian, of Beecher.

• Kaiya Sellers, of Grant Park.

• Madelyn Shear, of Bradley.

• Charles Shride, of Bourbonnais.

• Grace Sims, of Peotone.

• Anna Slaby, of Bourbonnais.

• Lucas Smit, of Beecher.

• Madison Snoreck, of Bourbonnais.

• McKenna Snyder, of Braidwood.

• Jack Spittal, of Bourbonnais.

• Leah Stone, of Watseka.

• Bradley Stosiek, of Manteno.

• Katherine Tarleton, of Bourbonnais.

• Jacob Tolbert, of Manhattan.

• Karina Toledo, of Kankakee.

• Ellen Van Heemst, of Kankakee.

• Margaret Van Heemst, of Kankakee.

• Rebecca Walz, of Bradley.

• Dana Welchko, of Grant Park.

• Sophia West, of Grant Park.

• Danae Williams, of Bourbonnais.

• Rebecca Witvoet, of Grant Park.

• Alexander Wolfe, of Bourbonnais.

• Mattigan Yuska, of Bourbonnais.