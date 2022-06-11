Kiwanis awards six scholarships

The Kankakee Kiwanis Club has awarded six $1,000 scholarships to seniors in Kankakee County.

The scholarships are based on academic achievement, community service and need. Preference is given to students pursuing careers that will help children. The mission of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. Preference is also given to students planning to study at either Olivet Nazarene University or Kankakee Community College.

Funds for the scholarships are raised through the club’s annual sale of peanuts and gummy bears, which takes place in late summer and early fall.

This year’s scholarship recipients:

• Kalyn Alberts of Clifton Central High School, the daughter of Jerry and Krystal Alberts. She plans to study at KCC and then transfer to either Olivet or Governors State. Her career goal is to become a probation officer and work with struggling youth.

She’s a longtime member of the Ashkum Go-Getters 4H club and has helped with food drives, blood drives and Easter Egg Hunts in Ashkum. She is a member of the band and basketball and track teams.

• Halie Kohl of Herscher High, the daughter of Jason Kohl and Lisa Patchett. She plans to study at KCC and Illinois State with the goal of becoming an entrepreneur in agribusiness.

She has raised show pigs and manages a self-serve produce stand, Halie’s Farmstand. She is an Illinois State Scholar and has won many FFA awards. She has helped with Harvest Sunday, Veterans Day flags, blood drives, Kankakee County 4H Federation and the Ford County Fair.

• Raelin Lawrence of Kankakee High, the daughter of Rico and Landy Lawrence. She plans to study nursing at Tennessee State University.

She plans to enter the field of neonatal nursing. She has been a longtime babysitter. She was a member of the marching band, the concert band and vice president of the student council. She’s helped with the Jingle Bell Run, food distributions and the Kankakee Show Choir Competition.

• Allyson Meyer of Herscher High, the daughter of David and Donette Meyer. She plans to study at the University of Tennessee with a focus on communications and public relations.

She was a four-year member of the volleyball team, and all-conference. She was all-conference and captain of the soccer team. An Illinois State Scholar, she was co-editor of the school paper. She is a peer tutor and member of the Lutheran Fellowship.

• Catherine Mountain of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She is the daughter of Mark and Amanda Mountain. She plans to attend Southeastern University with the goal of becoming a special education teacher.

She was president of the student council and president of Best Buddies. She ran cross country and was captain her senior year. She swam on the water polo team and was captain her senior year. She is very involved at the Manteno Church of the Nazarene.

• Jalen Turner of Momence High School. He is the son of Tyrazc Turner and I’tanzia Hawkins. He plans to study criminal justice at Grand Canyon University.

He is active with teen court and helped host a mobile food pantry in his community. He has been class president and helped to organize homecoming, dress-up days, school dances and concession stands.