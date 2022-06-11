Birth announcements: June 11, 2022

<strong>Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Alex and Allison Benoit, Herscher, boy, Morgan Joseph, May 24, second child.

Aremis McCurry and Emma Strain, Pembroke Township, girl, Seven Myla, May 27, third child.

James Neally and Tiffanie Arbuckle, Bradley, girl, Ariah Renee, May 28, first child.

Brittney Dean, Kankakee, girl, Adalia Breanne, May 28, first child.

Donnell Price and Janiya Thompson, Kankakee, girl, Jaiyda Nijae, May 29, third child.

Greg and Sarah Dyer, Bradley, girl, Kinsley Ann, May 31, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Triston Harrison and Ashanti Jones, Kankakee, boy, Rosel, May 24, first child.

Chad Harrison and Korinne Thiesen, Beaverville, boy, Kaylynn Lee, May 25, third child.

Teonne Randolph and Cali Jones, Kankakee, boy, Zanye Keagyn, May 26, third child.

Onan Rosero Moreno and Nohely Paladines Hernandez, Kankakee, boy, Onan, May 27, first child.

Andrew and Sabrina Ireland, Buckingham, girl, Teagan Rene, May 27, first child. The mother is the former Sabrina Cox.

Jose Juan and Erica Perez, Pembroke Township, boy, Jose Juan, May 27, fourth child.

Christopher and Caitlin Cooper, Woodland, girl, Blair Morgan, May 27, second child.

Mariah Trost, Kankakee, boy, Kael Lamont, May 29, fourth child.

Austin and Emily Coffey, Bonfield, boy, Samuel Benjamin, May 30, second child.