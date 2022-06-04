Marcotte 100th Birthday

Roberta (Rhodes) Marcotte, of Kentucky, formerly of Tinley Park and Manteno, celebrated her 100th birthday with a reception with her friends at The Village in Erlander, Ky., followed by a family dinner hosted by her grandson, Eric Marcotte, and his wife, Katrina, at their home. She was born on April 20, 1922, in Opdyke, Ill.

She married Staff Sgt. Edwin “Ed” J. Marcotte, of Kankakee, a World War II veteran, on Nov. 17, 1945, at St. Rose Parsonage in Kankakee. Roberta and Ed were married for 52 years until his death in 1997. They have two sons: Edwin Joseph (Rachel), of Kentucky; and Michael Alan (Karen), of Aurora. She also has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Roberta worked as one of the first long-distance operators at the Kankakee offices of Illinois Bell Telephone Company, where she also handled some of the area’s first cellular phone calls.