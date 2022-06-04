Frerichs-Englund Wedding

Emily Frerichs, the daughter of Craig and Elizabeth Frerichs, of Bourbonnais, and Travis Englund, the son of Terry Englund and the late Carla Englund, of Grand Island, Neb., were married at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Bourbonnais on Nov. 20, 2021, by Deacon Patrick Skelly.

The bride wore a Maggie Sottero gown that was a Talin Stretch Crepe. It featured a crystal-encrusted neckline with illusion cutouts and an illusion open back accented in beading and Swarovski crystals, cap sleeves and crystal buttons trailing down the train. The bride carried a bouquet of white roses with crystal accents and was escorted down the aisle by her father. A reception was held at Tuscany Falls in Mokena.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Illinois and Saint Louis University. The groom is a graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Saint Louis University. The couple currently live in Escanaba, Mich., where Travis serves as the vice president of operations at OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, and Emily is a clinic administrator with CHI Health.