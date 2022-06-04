Birth announcements: June 4, 2022

<strong>Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Nicholas Turner and Bre’Anna Lenton, Kankakee, girl, Athena Xenobia, May 18, third child.

Derek and Breanna Wengert, Gilman, girl, Lainey Alexis, May 20, third child.

Benjamin Whiteford and Candice Robbins, Bourbonnais, girl, Rosalie Mae, May 20, fifth child.

Cedric Terrell and Rockeya Robinson, Kankakee, boy, Caleb Amauni, May 21, fourth child.

Alfredo Aguilera and Roxana Ortiz, Momence, girl, Wendy, May 22, third child.

Wilson Romero and Alyson Hannagan, Kankakee, boy, Wilson Anthony, May 22, first child.

Tony and Megan Potts, Ashkum, girl, Chloe Elizabeth, May 23, first child.

Judah Wessman and Ashley Potempa, Kentland, Ind., boy, Gideon Michael, May 23, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Justin and Trisha Murphy, Bonfield, girl, Addison James, May 2, first child. The mother is the former Trisha Price.

Caleb and Ryan Lane, Kankakee, girl, Cora Jo, May 12, second child.

Brian and Jill Hills, Cullom, boy, Benton Paul, May 17, first child.

Adrian and Torie Haut, Momence, girl, Hadley Jean, May 17, second child.

David and Alexis Michniak, St. Anne, girl, Chelsey Julianna, May 17, second child.

Brandon and Macy Kranz, Milford, girl, Audyn Mae, May 18, second child.

Jemiko Bates and Samantha Pepin, Bradley, boy, Jackson Jermaine Semaj, May 18, third child.

Richard Smith and Kayla Trout, Bradley, boy, Alexander Mason, May 19, second child.

David and Tayler Santana, Kankakee, girl, Tenley Rae, May 20, second child.

Mateo Gonzalez and Karina Zarco, Kankakee, boy, Daniel Mateo, May 21, first child.

Cole and Ashley Jarvis, Kankakee, boy, Bennett Anthony, May 21, third child.

Joshua and Tracie Snyder, Sheldon, boy, Emmett Dean, May 22, first child. The mother is the former Tracie Rice.

James and Taylor Martin, Bradley, girl, Ellie June, May 23, first child. The mother is the former Taylor McThenia.