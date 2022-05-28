Tholen 90th Birthday

Alice Tholen, of Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering in Bourbonnais. She was born June 1, 1932.

Alice and her husband, Wayne, have three children: Steven (Nancy) Tholen, Stacy (Greg) Outsen and Sue (Paul) Hess. She is a proud grandma of seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She has enjoyed quilting for many years, making quilts for family and church.

Those wishing to send a birthday card, please mail to:

Alice Tholen

531 D Grove Way

Bourbonnais, IL 60914