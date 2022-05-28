Shaw Local

People

Brandenburg 80th Birthday

Charlene Brandenburg, of Kankakee, recently celebrated her 80th birthday. Born May 15, 1942, she married Dale Brandenburg Sr. on Jan. 15, 1966. He died Jan. 4, 2016.

A surprise party at the Elks Country Club was given by her children: Osena Armendariz (in memory), of Glendale, Ariz.; Rhonda Ayala, of Aroma Park; Denise and Jesus Martinez, of Bradley; Deanna and Luis Gaytan, of Kankakee; Alan and Lisa Brandenburg, of Kankakee; and Randy and Nikki Brandenburg, of Kankakee.

She worked in healthcare her entire adult life and enjoys gardening, cooking, baking and her pets.