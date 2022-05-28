Brandenburg 80th Birthday

Charlene Brandenburg, of Kankakee, recently celebrated her 80th birthday. Born May 15, 1942, she married Dale Brandenburg Sr. on Jan. 15, 1966. He died Jan. 4, 2016.

A surprise party at the Elks Country Club was given by her children: Osena Armendariz (in memory), of Glendale, Ariz.; Rhonda Ayala, of Aroma Park; Denise and Jesus Martinez, of Bradley; Deanna and Luis Gaytan, of Kankakee; Alan and Lisa Brandenburg, of Kankakee; and Randy and Nikki Brandenburg, of Kankakee.

She worked in healthcare her entire adult life and enjoys gardening, cooking, baking and her pets.