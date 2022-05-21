Birth announcements: May 21, 2022

<strong>Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Ben and Brittany Norgaard, Watseka, boy, Ryland Richard, May 4, second child.

David and Kati Ford, Kankakee, boy, Elisha Steven, May 5, fourth child.

Julious Marquez and Sarah Weigand, Kankakee, girl, Aria La’Rai, May 6, first child.

Dan and Hannah Roman, Crescent City, boy, Milo Russell, May 8, first child.

Eric and Kiley Dunbar, Bourbonnais, boy, Sullivan Robert, May 10, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Jasmine Laster, Pembroke Township, boy, K’shon Kyreef Jr., April 4, second child.

Jasmine Doggett, Kankakee, girl, Laniyah Jo, May 4, third child.

Erik and Rebecca Maldonado, Kankakee, boy, Leonardo Tomas, May 4, second child.

Cody LaGrange and Mireya Horwitz, Essex, girl, Audrey Lyn, May 5, second child.

Gage Bruen and Alexis McCann, Aroma Park, boy, Emmett Thomas, May 7, third child.

Seth and Ellen Rattin, St. Anne, girl, Miriam Anne, May 8, third child.