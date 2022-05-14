Birth announcements: May 14, 2022

<strong>Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Jordan Garrett and Emily Dluzak, Kentland, boy, Silas Christopher, April 27, first child.

Justin Cox and Rebecca Iovino, Bradley, boy, Kaleb Charles, April 27, first child.

Douglas and Andrea Rorabaugh, Bourbonnais, boy, Meyer Douglas, April 28, second child.

Dyonte Myart and Narkeeda Mobley, Kankakee, girl, Dallas Ryleigh, April 30, third child.

Nathan and Celeste Tabor, Kankakee, girl, Margaret Sutton, April 30, first child.

Kyle and Jessica Bielecki, Bourbonnais, girl, Avery Lynn, May 2, second child.

Jacob and Megan Kruse, Kankakee, girl, Madison Elizabeth, May 2, third child.

Weston Wilkin and Samantha Peters, Bourbonnais, boy, Colson Curtis, May 3, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Kylen and Brittany Rushbrook, Onarga, girl, Kodye Jane, April 25, fourth child.

Jasmin Toepfer, Bradley, girl, Willow Bleau, April 25, first child.

Doug and Michelle Dandurand, Cedar Lake, Ind., boy, Wyatt Isaac, April 26, third child.

Geraldine L. Adams, Kankakee, boy, Torin Anthony James, April 26, second child.

Bryce Lee and Ashley Franke, Watseka, boy, Owen Michael, April 26, third child.

Tierra English, Bourbonnais, boy, Elon Amir, April 26, fourth child.

Charlie and Alexandra Haisma, Momence, boy, Bruin Edward, April 27, third child.

Paje and Brittany Champney, Bourbonnais, boy, Lennon River, April 27, second child.

Lamir Harris and Diamond Pitts, Kankakee, girl, Milan La’veir, April 27, first child.

Drew Mook and Nicolette Zinanni, Bradley, girl, Maeleigh Jane, April 29, first child.