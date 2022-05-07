Hubly presenter at student symposium

Kaden Hubly, of Kankakee, was one of the presenters at Ohio Wesleyan University's 2022 Spring Student Symposium in Delaware, Ohio.

Hubly presented original research on the "Characterization of the Yeast Gene YDL218W: A Role in Cell Wall Biosynthesis and Maintenance."

The annual symposium is designed to highlight the breadth, innovation and quality of work produced by Ohio Wesleyan students as they fulfill the tenets of the OWU Connection — to think big (understand issues from multiple academic disciplines), go global (gain international perspective), get real (translate classroom knowledge into real-world experience) and do good (volunteer to help others).