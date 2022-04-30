Kankakee Community College commencement set for May 14

More than 400 degrees and certificates will be conferred at the 53rd annual Kankakee Community College commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 14 in the George H. Ryan Gymnasium in the college’s Activities Building.

Wristbands will be required for admission to the gymnasium. Those wristbands are given to the graduates for distribution to their family and friends. Seating will be available for guests without wristbands in nearby rooms where there will be a live videocast.

The ceremony will stream live at <a href="https://www.commencement.kcc.edu" target="_blank">commencement.kcc.edu</a>. Social media users can use #KCCgrad2022 to congratulate graduates.

For those who need assistance or special accommodations, entry begins at 8:45 a.m. General seating begins at 9 a.m. No balloons or other large items are allowed. They obstruct the view of others.

“It means a lot to me,” said KCC graduate Margaret Corpening of Bradley. “When I first started back in the fall of 2014 I was so determined to achieve my associate’s.” Then Corpening’s father passed away. “I took four years off because I wasn’t ready,” she said. “In 2019, I had my second child and realized that I need to set a better future for my kids. I know my dad would be proud of me taking this first leap towards my career. I stumbled and fell, but eventually got back up!”

Many student, faculty and alumni accomplishments will be recognized.

Two students will be honored as members of the All-Illinois Academic Team, a special recognition based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community. One honoree is Tessa Coulter, of St. Anne. She completed a KCC Associate in Arts transfer degree, including the General Education Core Credential, in December of 2021. She is considering transfer options, and plans to study environmental science. The other All-Academic Team member, Mia Gasperini, of Clifton, will receive an Associate in Arts transfer degree, including the General Education Core Credential, at this spring’s ceremony. She will attend Governors State University, University Park, to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The speaker will be a former president of the college, Larry Huffman, Ph.D. In all, Huffman worked at KCC for 24 years, first he served as executive vice president for academic programs and services. After serving for 10 years as KCC’s president, Huffman retired in March of 2001. He then worked in the private sector and at other colleges for several years. Huffman also served as interim-president at KCC for five months in 2009.

A native of the Spoon River area of west-central Illinois, Huffman chairs his former high school’s educational foundation and funds college scholarships in memory of his parents there.

The KCC Outstanding Faculty Member Awards for 2022 will be presented to Anne Reilly, professor in the Health Careers Division; and Dawn Muhammad, Ph.D., adjunct professor in the Liberal Arts and Sciences Division.

The recipient of the John M. Fulton Distinguished Alumni Award is the honorable Michael Kick, retired chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, which includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties.