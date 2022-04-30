Heidemann 60th Anniversary

Dale and Sharon Heidemann celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends. Dale and the former Sharon Baker were married April 28, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park.

They have three children: Gailyn (Bob) Johnson, of Kewanee; Allyson (Scott) Hash, of Conowingo, Md.; and David (Liz) Heidemann, of Normal. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dale is retired from NICOR, and Sharon is retired from teaching at Grant Park High School. They enjoy spending time with family and friends, supporting the Dragons and Lady Dragons athletic teams and, of course, watching and cheering for their beloved Chicago Cubs both at home and on the road. They have been to 24 Major League ballparks.