Foundation awards $45,000 in 4-H scholarships

The Illinois 4-H Foundation recently honored several 4-H members with $1,000 scholarships for their exceptional skills.

Among the local recipients are:

-- Zoe Ault, of Kankakee County, for her work in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and robotics research and study.

-- Libby Larkin, of Livingston County, for her work in helping her community make healthy living and nutrition decisions.

-- Audra Spielman, of Grundy County, for her work in natural resources and environmental sciences stewardship.