University of Illinois dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, including:
-- Elizabeth Jean Kleinert, of Ashkum, interdisciplinary health services major.
-- Alexis Arianna Delgado, of Beecher, political science.
-- Shelby Lynn Gemo, of Beecher, interdisciplinary health sciences.
-- Christina Wang, of Beecher, accountancy.
-- Matthew J. Carroll, of Bourbonnais, molecular and cellular biology.
-- Kylie Mya Carral, of Bourbonnais, creative writing.
-- Annabella Noel Dickenson, of Bourbonnais, undecided major.
-- Callie Chun Xiang Goering, of Bourbonnais, global studies.
-- Kyle David Huffaker, of Bourbonnais, psychology.
-- Max R. O'Connor, of Bourbonnais, kinesiology.
-- Allison Nicole Quinlan, of Bourbonnais, computer science.
-- Caden Kenneth Peter Talbor, of Bourbonnais, finance.
-- Kayla Jillian Adams, of Chebanse, animal sciences.
-- Jayce Patrick Hansen, of Chebanse, mechanical engineering.
-- Julian R. Stadeli, of Cissna Park, natural resources and environmental sciences.
-- Jacalyn Renee Wingerter, of Clifton, English major.
-- Tess Caroline Cummings, of Danforth, veterinary medicine.
-- Isabel Rose Gleason, of Grant park, music education.
-- Delaney Elizabeth Feller, of Herscher, undecided major.
-- Emma Katherine Gerth, of Kankakee, recreation, sport and tourism.
-- Nicolas Christopher Prate, of Kankakee, computer science.
-- Erick Torres, of Kankakee, communications major.
-- Charlotte Falco Watson, of Kankakee, undecided major.
-- Jennifer Wei, of Kankakee, finance.
-- Caleb David Van Hoveln, of Milford, crop sciences.
-- Taylor Renae Talbert, of Onarga, agricultural leadership, education and communications.
-- Payton Thweatt, of Peotone, actuarial science.
-- Christopher Thomas Whiteman, of Sheldon, mechanical engineering.