University of Illinois dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, including:

-- Elizabeth Jean Kleinert, of Ashkum, interdisciplinary health services major.

-- Alexis Arianna Delgado, of Beecher, political science.

-- Shelby Lynn Gemo, of Beecher, interdisciplinary health sciences.

-- Christina Wang, of Beecher, accountancy.

-- Matthew J. Carroll, of Bourbonnais, molecular and cellular biology.

-- Kylie Mya Carral, of Bourbonnais, creative writing.

-- Annabella Noel Dickenson, of Bourbonnais, undecided major.

-- Callie Chun Xiang Goering, of Bourbonnais, global studies.

-- Kyle David Huffaker, of Bourbonnais, psychology.

-- Max R. O'Connor, of Bourbonnais, kinesiology.

-- Allison Nicole Quinlan, of Bourbonnais, computer science.

-- Caden Kenneth Peter Talbor, of Bourbonnais, finance.

-- Kayla Jillian Adams, of Chebanse, animal sciences.

-- Jayce Patrick Hansen, of Chebanse, mechanical engineering.

-- Julian R. Stadeli, of Cissna Park, natural resources and environmental sciences.

-- Jacalyn Renee Wingerter, of Clifton, English major.

-- Tess Caroline Cummings, of Danforth, veterinary medicine.

-- Isabel Rose Gleason, of Grant park, music education.

-- Delaney Elizabeth Feller, of Herscher, undecided major.

-- Emma Katherine Gerth, of Kankakee, recreation, sport and tourism.

-- Nicolas Christopher Prate, of Kankakee, computer science.

-- Erick Torres, of Kankakee, communications major.

-- Charlotte Falco Watson, of Kankakee, undecided major.

-- Jennifer Wei, of Kankakee, finance.

-- Caleb David Van Hoveln, of Milford, crop sciences.

-- Taylor Renae Talbert, of Onarga, agricultural leadership, education and communications.

-- Payton Thweatt, of Peotone, actuarial science.

-- Christopher Thomas Whiteman, of Sheldon, mechanical engineering.