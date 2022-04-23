Illinois Wesleyan University dean's list

Several local students have been named to the dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University for the fall semester, including:

-- Ellen Stephens, of Bourbonnais, a junior majoring in business.

-- Nick Thorne, of Bourbonnais, a senior majoring in philosophy.

-- Lainey Scher, of Crescent City, a freshman majoring in business.

-- Liam Bivona, of Manteno, a freshman majoring in accounting.

-- Brody Ceh, of Manhattan, a sophomore majoring in history / secondary education.

-- Madie Monk, of Manteno, a senior majoring in psychology.

-- Katie Morgan, of Manteno, a senior majoring in nursing.

-- Reilly Nugent, of Manteno, a junior majoring in finance.

-- Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno, a freshman majoring in neuroscience.

-- Anthony Quinn, of Watseka, a junior majoring in accounting.