Birth announcements: April 16, 2022

<strong>Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Maurice Jones and Edith Bender-Petty, Bourbonnais, girl, Malaysia Zanae, March 28, third child.

Alexandra Campbell, Kankakee, boy, Dallas Alexander, March 28, first child.

Nicolas Nunamaker and Desiree Griffin, Momence, boy, Kane Nicolas, March 29, third child.

David and Brooke Peters, Clifton, girl, Collins Jo, March 31, first child.

Nick and Paige Nyland, Manteno, boy, Chandler James, April 1, first child.

Alec and Noel White, Bradley, boy, Theodore Ace, April 4, fourth child.

Zach Mullady and Macy Drazy, Bourbonnais, boy, Addison James, April 4, second child.

Shaquarian Purnell, Joliet, twin girls, Sadaii Lilyanna and Sariee LeAnna, April 4, second and third children.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Matthew and Amanda Szalmasagi, Bourbonnais, boy, Lucas Matthew, March 28, first child. The mother is the former Amanda LeDoux.

Armando and Maricela Arellano, Kankakee, boy, Armando Jr., March 29.

Vincent and Ebony Clark, Kankakee, girl, Nevaeh Leigh, March 29, third child.

Destany Petty, Kankakee, girl, Deziya, March 30.

Devon and Christina Betts, Manteno, girl, Nicole Reina, March 31, fifth child.

Pedro and Yesenia Lopez, Kankakee, girl, Yoselin Elisa, March 31, second child.

Jose Martinez and Stephanie Pizano, Kankakee, boy, Axel Angel, March 31, first child.

Harold Ware and Chavon Samuels, Kankakee, boy, Famous Lewis, April 2, fifth child.

Jasmine Laster, Pembroke Township, boy, K’shon Kyreef Jr., April 4, second child.

Jonathan Vazquez and Yajaira Bryan, Kankakee, boy, Ares Lee, April 4, third child.